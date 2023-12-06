The Greater Washington Urban League will offer a virtual course, “Financial Planning 101,” on Dec. 13 from 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

The purpose of the class is to learn how to build generational wealth.

In this session, students will discuss:

The current purchasing power of the Black community

The progress of economic growth in the Black community

Some key issues with the racial wealth gap

Financial planning challenges and opportunities for the Black community

Key areas to address in building a personalized financial plan.

For more information, call 202-265-8200.