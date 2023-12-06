The Greater Washington Urban League will offer a virtual course, “Financial Planning 101,” on Dec. 13 from 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.
The purpose of the class is to learn how to build generational wealth.
In this session, students will discuss:
- The current purchasing power of the Black community
- The progress of economic growth in the Black community
- Some key issues with the racial wealth gap
- Financial planning challenges and opportunities for the Black community
- Key areas to address in building a personalized financial plan.
For more information, call 202-265-8200.