The Greater Washington Urban League will offer a virtual course, “Financial Planning 101,” on Dec. 13 from 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

The purpose of the class is to learn how to build generational wealth.

In this session, students will discuss:

  • The current purchasing power of the Black community
  • The progress of economic growth in the Black community
  • Some key issues with the racial wealth gap
  • Financial planning challenges and opportunities for the Black community
  • Key areas to address in building a personalized financial plan.

For more information, call 202-265-8200.

