Two D.C. streets have been identified as the likeliest city locations for drivers to get ticketed for parking violations.

According to city data, 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument on the National Mall is the top spot, followed by the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near The Wharf, a residential and shopping district, WTOP reported.

Last year, from January through November, more than 8,000 parking tickets were at those two spots, with more than 4,000 coming at 14th Street and just under 4,000 at Maine Avenue, WTOP reported.