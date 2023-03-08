The first annual MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) Advocacy Day in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will take place on March 28 in downtown Largo at the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be hosted by County Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large).

The MBE community in Prince George’s and its allies seek to advocate for the issues and interests of minority and women-owned businesses, Franklin said. Participants will have the opportunity to dialogue with council members and staffers, the Office of the County Executive, county procurement officers, state officials and others.

The event is free but registration is required. Fifty registered slots are reserved for minority or women-owned business owners in the county.For more information, register at https://tinyurl.com/mbe-day-largo-2023.