Martin Luther King Jr. and Eastern Avenues became a spot to spread love and encouragement Saturday when the Rev. Henry P. Davis took a busload of members from the First Baptist Church of Highland Park to an infamous strip.

On the D.C. side of Eastern Avenue, church members prayed with a young woman and on the other side another group passed out snacks to people walking on the sidewalk.

“The gospel can not stay indoors,” Davis, pastor of First Baptist Church of Highland Park said. “The gospel must go outdoors and the reason why is because Jesus did more outside the temple than he did inside the temple. This is the ultimate model of what faith should be about.”

While his congregation has many programs, he said there was a need to leave the four walls of the church.

“There is great concern in terms of gun violence, the crime, the carjacking, the killings. We’re out here praying for people, delivering a positive message and, hopefully, they will receive this message.”

Demetrious Harris, chief of the Seat Pleasant Police Department, said he is encouraged by support from the church community.

“I am excited that the church is out here, because what the church does outside its walls, as well as inside the walls of the church, is going to be impactful to the community.”

One person walking on Eastern Avenue said that she was glad that the church came out. “We need more community services. This is nice,” she commented.

Prince George’s County Council member Calvin Hawkins (At-Large) dropped by the intersection to witness the work.

“What we need in our community today is everyone caring about one another. We can’t make this a police problem, we can’t make this a government problem, this is a community problem,” Hawkins told the Informer.

James Middleton, an elder at Christ Kingdom Church, said he appreciated taking to the streets to discuss real challenges.

“I have a heart for the community and I am always willing to discuss things as it relates to drug abuse, sexual promiscuity, and other issues that are plaguing our community,” Middleton said. “I am so glad to know that God cares and so I care.”

The Rev. Emanuel Williams, one of the outreach ministers from First Baptist Church of Highland Park, said he hopes that the people who interact with the volunteers, will be inspired to combat the violence and challenges in the community, and lead with love as encouraged by God’s teachings.

“We hope that the Lord saving them will catch onto the hearts of the brothers and sisters out here. That is the only way that we will be able to overcome the drugs, the killing, and the teenage pregnancy.”