Flavorture, the first Black-owned restaurant in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Ward 3 in the District, opened its doors on Feb. 4.

D.C. Council members Kenyan McDuffie (D-At-Large) and Matt Frumin (D-Ward 3) attended the grand opening with other guests such as the District’s Director of Local and Small Business Development Kristi Whitfield and Shawn Townsend, the president and CEO of the Restaurants Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Whitfield’s agency helped Flavorture’s co-owners, chefs Lew McAlister and Pinkey Reddick, secure funding through the Woodley Park Main Street façade grant. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development’s Nourish DC program also chipped in $50,000 for the new venue.

“The small business sector is imperative to the success of D.C.’s economy,” said Whitfield. “More than ever, we must meet business owners where they are and continue providing resources and tools to help them succeed.”

McDuffie, who chairs the Committee on Business and Economic Development, said the opening of Flavorture “is a great day for Washington, D.C.”

“Here we are in Woodley Park celebrating the opening of a restaurant,” he said. “We need to see more of this.”

Frumin welcomed Flavorture’s owners to Ward 3.

“It is both sad and glorious that we have to welcome you here now,” the council member said. “I will work to see that we have more Black-owned enterprises in Ward 3.”

Flavorture will offer its customers fare such as macaroni and cheese, Belgian waffles, buttermilk fried chicken, chicken sausage and fresh kale salad. In addition to dining indoors and curbside service, the restaurants offer catering, social, governmental and corporate events with the desire to expand to other neighborhoods in the District.

“Flavorture is the dream of two passionate people who came together to redefine what local dining could be like in D.C.,” said Reddick.

Her co-owner agreed.

“We take pride in meeting the needs of our community,” said McAlister. “We are here because of consistency, and it really comes down to making an effort and repeating the same thing every day.”