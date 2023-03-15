Most of the planter boxes at The Well at Oxon Run contained empty-looking soil during the chilly days of early March, and black tarps still covered some of urban farms’ fields. But, tucked away behind a greenhouse of still-bare fruit trees, a small patch showed off rows of bright green veggies.

The lettuce, kale, cabbage, turnips and collards in that patch will soon have more company. The Well, a 20,000-square-foot farm and community space operated by DC Greens, will officially kick off its second growing season next Tuesday, March 21. Flowers, crops and even chickens will join those leafy greens in the farm’s greenhouses and fields this season, and — most importantly — the space will open back up for people as well.

“We have programs and resources here for everybody,” said Ronnie Webb, director of The Green Scheme, which provides outdoor education programming at The Well and in the nearby Oxon Run Creek. “Even if you don’t want to participate in any programming, you can still come and enjoy the space, relax. Get some therapy by getting outdoors.”

The Well’s opening week for the season will feature daily programming and events to celebrate the space. If you stop by, here’s what you might find: