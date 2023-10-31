It’s not every day that a rap icon takes center stage to perform the national anthem at an NBA game, but Flavor Flav did just that, and he’s gone viral for it.

The 64-year-old rapper and media personality, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., delivered an unforgettable rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Milwaukee Bucks’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 29, and the internet is still buzzing.

Flavor Flav, known for his signature clock necklace, sunglasses and larger-than-life persona, stepped onto the court in a Bucks jersey, fulfilling a lifelong dream by singing the national anthem.

“It’s been on my bucket list for a while,” Flavor Flav shared. “I’ve always wanted to do it, and I’m so glad I got the chance.”

The rapper’s appearance at the Bucks game was another milestone in his remarkable journey of redemption and resurgence. Flavor Flav has faced personal challenges and substance abuse battles in the past, but he’s come back stronger and more determined than ever. Even a public feud with Public Enemy’s Chuck D a few years ago couldn’t keep him down. The iconic duo, rap music’s quintessential Batman and Robin, have since quashed any perceived beef and continue to make music history.

Flavor Flav’s recent appearances have showcased his newfound positivity and love for life. He wowed audiences at a star-studded event in Los Angeles last week honoring Lyor Cohen and delighted fans and fellow passengers by passing out snacks and goodies on a recent airline flight. His presence at Taylor Swift concerts and the premiere of her latest movie have brought a smile to many faces, with Flavor proudly declaring himself a “Swiftie.”

For his performance in Milwaukee, Flavor belted out the national anthem with his trademark energy and style, his clock necklace swinging as he sang. His performance took the internet by storm, with fans and viewers sharing their thoughts on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One user marveled at the unconventional choice of having Flavor Flav sing the national anthem, writing, “Flava Flav singing the national anthem at an NBA game just definitely convinced me I’m not dreaming big enough.” Another user playfully questioned the decision, asking, “I just wanna know, who in the meeting raised their hand and said, ‘let’s book Flava Flav.’”

Former football player turned sports journalist Shannon Sharpe offered a critical opinion of the performance, but fans rallied to support him. Rapper and podcaster Memphis Jelks fired back with, “Flav has more talent in his pinky toe than Shannon has in his entire being!! Keep up the greatness Flav!!”

Flavor Flav’s performance even made its way to the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s morning show, “Let It Be Known,” where the rapper’s national anthem rendition received a dedicated segment alongside a 1983 clip of soul legend Marvin Gaye’s performance of the song at the NBA All-Star Game. Flavor Flav gave “Let It Be Known” a thumbs-up.