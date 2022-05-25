Yes, “colored girls” seem to be taking over the world – and the stage as well.

If you doubt this conclusion, consider that the most Tony-nominated play currently on Broadway is the critically acclaimed and reimagined revival of Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking “for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf.”

The play has been extended several times but will close on Sunday, June 5 after its triumphant run at Broadway’s Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street).

The celebrated production has received seven Tony nominations, including Best Revival and a historic double nomination for Best Direction of a Play and Best Choreography for Tony Nominee Camille A. Brown, the first person to receive both nominations for the same play. Kenita R. Miller received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, Sarafina Bush received a nomination for Best Costume Design of a Play, Jiyoun Chang received a nomination for Best Lighting Design of a Play and Justin Ellington received a nomination for Best Sound Design of a Play.

“For colored girls” serves as Camille A. Brown’s directorial debut on Broadway. She’s the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on Broadway in more than 65 years, bringing a reinvented, joyful and celebratory production of Shange’s seminal work back to its original home at the Booth Theatre, where the play premiered in 1976.

But there’s someone else behind the scenes, the producer who pulled this show together, Ron Simons, who shared the challenges he faced to put this work together. Look for our interview with him on our website.

We’ll see him along with Camille and the rest of the family soon when they accept their Tony Awards next month!