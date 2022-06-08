For the first time ever, White House interns will be paid.

The White House announced the move on June 2, along with other pertinent information including salary and who’s eligible to participate in the program.

Program participants will be paid at a rate of $750 a week at a minimum of 35 hours per week.

Stipends are disbursed in two installments: participants will receive the first payment at or around the start of the program and the final payment after the successful completion of the program, the White House said.

However, if an intern fails to complete any or part of the program (either because they are terminated or choose to withdraw), they will be required to repay in the amount equal to the uncompleted time.

The change in course to pay White House interns has been met with applause by advocates and lawmakers. Many have long said that the program excluded low-income students who couldn’t afford to work five days a week for free while living in the District, one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. These factors were noted by the Biden Administration during the announcement.

“We are thrilled to announce that for the first time in recent history, participants in the White House Internship Program are paid. This is consistent with President Biden’s commitment to removing barriers that prevent hardworking and talented students and professionals from participating in federal career advancement opportunities, particularly for low-income and first-generation students and professionals,” the White House said in a statement.

The funding to pay for the program comes from a March spending bill, signed by President Biden. The bill allocated $4.5 million for White House internships and $7 million for Senator’s office interns.

The Fall 2022 session will be a 14-week program, beginning Sept. 12 and ending Dec. 16.

Visit whitehouse.gov to learn how to apply.