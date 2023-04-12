District 25 Delegate and longtime Black Caucus Chair Darryl Barnes (D) announced that he will be retiring following this legislative session. He will become a partner with Gerry Evans, one of Annapolis’ highest-earning and most visible lobbyists. One of his first goals in that role is to create a Black lobbying association in Maryland.

“This was a difficult decision for me. I’m going to miss the people that I built long lasting relationships with,” he said in an interview. “But this is a golden opportunity to continue to do all the things I want to do. I still get to be an entrepreneur, but I’ll still be able to have influence on policy that affects our community.”

Barnes became Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus in 2018 following the resignation of Delegate Cheryl Glenn (D). Currently, Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins (D- District 20) is serving as Black Caucus Chair.

In his role, he promoted a policy agenda for Black Marylanders and has been particularly noted for his efforts in promoting minority businesses. One of his signature moments was a policy discussion among gubernatorial candidates in 2021 to promote their individual agendas for Black Marylanders.

Barnes routinely sponsored legislation to improve Maryland’s minority business procurement. This year, the minority business enterprise (MBE) participation rate is expected to be 29%; it has not risen above 15% in recent years.

Ethics laws that were implemented in the past decade prevent ex-legislators from lobbying their former colleagues for at least one year following their departure from the legislature. He will advise counties and municipalities on procurement policy before lobbying in Annapolis.

The Prince George’s Democratic Central Committee will accept resumes and have a public hearing to appoint Barnes’ replacement in coming weeks.

Antoine Thompson is planning to apply for the appointment.

“I would be a fierce champion for minority and women owned businesses, focus my energies on increasing job opportunities, leading efforts for environmental sustainability and green jobs for residents in District 25, and working with Governor Moore, the Prince George’s County State Delegation to increase funding to our county and the district,” said Thompson. “I have the state legislative, business and civic leadership experience to make things happen for our District in Annapolis.”