Former Rep. Donna Edwards, the first and only Black woman elected to represent Maryland on Capitol Hill, announced Thursday she plans to again seek election to the district she represented for more than eight years.

Edwards, who resides at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, will seek to reclaim the seat in the 4th Congressional District, which occupies Prince George’s County and also parts of Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties. The seat was vacated after Rep. Anthony Brown chose not to seek reelection and decided to run for Maryland attorney general.

Edwards was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2016 while campaigning for U.S. Senate against fellow Democrat and current Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who won the seat after the retirement of longtime Sen. Barbara Mikulski.

“I feel great,” Edwards said in an interview. “I’ve probably had it for about a decade before then. I worked every day and continued to work hard. I have more energy. I do television appearances three or four times a week. I advise philanthropy across the country.”

Besides the love of her son, public service remains in her heart.

Her goals for the district include bringing the federal resources from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the state quicker. One part of funding would be for water and sewer, especially to alleviate the flooding in her area known as South County, which experiences high water on streets during heavy rainfall.

She also wants to battle the climate crisis, eliminate health care inequities and small business owners.

Before her time in Congress, Edwards worked as a lawyer and philanthropist and co-founded the National Network to End Domestic Violence. She helped lead the effort for lawmakers to pass the Violence Against Women Act in 1994.

After her election to Congress in 2008 defeating former Rep. Albert Wynn, she served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which allowed her to promote funding for additional rail service to connect with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, also known as Metro. The creation of the Purple Line started for an east-west light rail in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, but “disappointed it has gone over budget and not built on time, but it will provide the connectivity in this region.”

One of her main priorities, if elected, would be to relocate the FBI headquarters from D.C. to Prince George’s. During her time on Capitol Hill until 2017, she fought for the headquarters to come to Maryland that also saw competition from neighboring Virginia.

The project stopped when Donald Trump became president and the proposal got pulled.

When Trump became president and her term expired, Edwards decided to travel for three months and 12,000 miles in a borrowed RV named “Lucille.”

In her campaign video named after the RV, she talked about meeting people across the country talking about insulin and the drugs she took for her treatment and “I brought my perspective as a Black woman from Prince George’s County.”

She made an unsuccessful run for county executive in 2018, but continued to talk about politics on national TV shows and wrote a column.

Edwards, 63, will have plenty of competition for the vacant seat with at least two worthy Democratic candidates — Del. Jazz Lewis (D-District 24) of Glenarden and Glenn Ivey, former Prince George’s County state’s attorney.

Ivey, 60, released a radio ad Thursday promoting his work as state’s attorney and creation of a domestic-violence unit.

So far, Lewis, 32, has received more than 40 endorsements from fellow state delegates, municipal officials, former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and, most importantly, his former boss, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland).

“I think it is good for the voters to have a choice and paint a contrast,” Lewis said. “We have the chance to choose a progressive leader to move us forward and not back.”

As of Thursday, Lewis and two other candidates have officially filed: James Levi Curtis Jr., a Democrat of Upper Marlboro, and George McDermott, a Republican from Forest Heights in Prince George’s.

More candidates are expected to file before the Feb. 22 deadline.

Edwards said her experience represents the best fit for the district.

“I can be a valued leader in furthering the interest of our congressional district and our state,” she said. “I want to stay focused on my record and looking forward to what our needs are and how I can be the strongest advocate in the field.”