He arrived in the nation’s capital as a retired New York police officer on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Monday, former NYPD Officer Thomas Webster is a convicted felon after a jury returned six guilty verdicts against him, including assault and civil disorder during the U.S. Capitol riots.

Prosecutors said Webster attacked a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer with a flag pole, causing bodily harm as the officer and others tried to prevent the devastating insurrection.

Webster also admitted to grabbing the D.C. officer’s gas mask, resulting in the unidentified officer’s struggle to breathe.

“This case is about Thomas Webster’s rage,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian P. Kelly.

Webster claimed that the D.C. officer instigated the attack “because he needs it to be true,” Kelly said.

Webster joins Dustin Thompson, Thomas Robertson and Guy Reffitt as the four defendants to face a jury trial resulting from the insurrection. Each was found guilty.

He also counted as the first tried on assault charges.

About 800 defendants have faced charges connected to the Jan. 6 attack, and more than 250 have pleaded guilty. However, the FBI said they still are seeking hundreds of other rioters.