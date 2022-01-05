During a less than 20-minute virtual meeting Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee nominated Karen Toles as a state delegate to represent the 25th Legislative District.

Toles became the only candidate after Bernard Holloway withdrew his name for consideration to replace former Del. Dereck E. Davis, who became Maryland’s state treasurer last month after serving in the legislature since 1995 and last 18 years as chair of the influential House Economic Matters Committee.

The committee’s unanimous vote allows it to send Toles’ name to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to officially appoint her and complete Davis’ term that expires at the end of the year. When Hogan receives her name, he has 15 days to confirm the selection.

If confirmed, Toles would represent the district that includes District Heights, Forestville and Largo.

“The conversation does not stop here,” she said. “Please feel free to call me, email me. We are in this together.”

Toles, a Suitland resident who served on the county council member from 2010 to 2018, would serve alongside Dels. Darryl Barnes, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, and Nick Charles, chair of the county’s House delegation.

The other member of the 25th District team, Senate President Pro Tem Melony Griffith, spoke on Toles’ behalf. Prior to Toles election to the council, Griffith helped mentor her Toles when she worked as a policy advisor for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).

“When chairman Davis resigned to take the seat of treasurer, we knew that we needed somebody who had a heart for constituent services, experience serving the community and was a fiscal leader,” Griffith said. “We found all of that in one person.”

Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy also endorsed Toles, who works as a community affairs director in the state’s attorney office.

Braveboy said Toles did “grunt work” in the office that included assisting attorneys as they prepared for court proceedings. Toles recently graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

“Yes, Karen Toles was pushing papers,” Braveboy said. “It’s important to note because that shows you don’t think any job is beneath you. You really care about criminal law, which I think is extremely important as we go through this period of reform. That’s what’s going to make you so successful.”