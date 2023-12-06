Recently, former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter was laid to rest in Plains, Georgia.

In a statement released on the date of her death, Nov. 19, former President Jimmy Carter reflected on his wife of 77 years.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me,” the former President said in the statement.

Throughout her decades of public service, Mrs. Carter was perhaps best known for being a leading advocate for women’s rights, mental health, and caregiving. To remain fully informed, she sat in on cabinet meetings at the invitation of her husband.

After President Carter was defeated for reelection in November 1980, he, and Mrs. Carter, returned home to Plains and immediately began planning what is now known as the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. The Carter Center has helped improve the lives of people in more than 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy and human rights; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care.

In addition to continuing her advocacy for mental health and women’s issues, Mrs. Carter’s post-White House life also included building affordable homes around the world, alongside her husband, through the nonprofit organization, Habitat for Humanity.

Rosalynn Carter was not simply the wife of a former president. She was a groundbreaking wife, mother, former first lady of the United States (and Georgia), philanthropist, and humanitarian, who should be remembered for her brave and heroic contributions to the country.

In celebrating her life, Mrs. Carter should be heralded for lifelong service and advocacy for the world community.