The National AfterSchool Association has selected former Washington Informer intern Kelsey Nicole Nelson as one of its 2022 “Next Generation” leaders.

Nelson, who now works as a senior manager of external relations at Alexandria, Va.-based Learning Heroes, was spotlighted by the association as an emerging young leader who is active in the broader after-school community and demonstrates contributions that have started to influence beyond singular programs to entire organizations and communities.

“The National Afterschool Association knows that strong after-school leaders develop the skilled professionals and teams that run strong organizations and quality programs that result in positive youth outcomes,” said Gina Warner, the association’s president and CEO. “These emerging leaders will help shape the afterschool field and profession for years to come.”

The honorees will be profiled in the spring 2022 issue of NAA’s Afterschool Today magazine. A digital version of the magazine will be available after March 15.