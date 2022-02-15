The National AfterSchool Association has selected former Washington Informer intern Kelsey Nicole Nelson as one of its 2022 “Next Generation” leaders.

Nelson, who now works as a senior manager of external relations at Alexandria, Va.-based Learning Heroes, was spotlighted by the association as an emerging young leader who is active in the broader after-school community and demonstrates contributions that have started to influence beyond singular programs to entire organizations and communities.

“The National Afterschool Association knows that strong after-school leaders develop the skilled professionals and teams that run strong organizations and quality programs that result in positive youth outcomes,” said Gina Warner, the association’s president and CEO. “These emerging leaders will help shape the afterschool field and profession for years to come.”

The honorees will be profiled in the spring 2022 issue of NAA’s Afterschool Today magazine. A digital version of the magazine will be available after March 15.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact