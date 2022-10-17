The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a panel discussion, “Women and Alzheimer’s: the Empowerment Forum,” on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Whittemore House in Dupont Circle in northwest D.C.

The National Institutes of Health said about two-thirds of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease are women, WTOP reported. The purpose of the panel is to inform women on how best to deal with the ailment.

Panelists include caregivers, dementia care professionals and medical experts like Howard University professor of social work Sandra Crewe.

“They’re going to share their personal stories,” said Charles Fuschillo, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, WTOP reported. “But also discuss the research initiatives that they have had, the challenges that women face relating to Alzheimer’s disease and caregiving strategies and tips.”

Fuschillo said the panel discussion will be conducted in a fireside-chat style but attendees will be able to ask questions after the event is over.