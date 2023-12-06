Friendsgiving Offers Innovative Cocktails, a Spin on Classic Food, Fun

As I walked into the Kitchen + Kocktails’ late November Friendsgiving event, sponsored by Remy Martin, I was greeted by a mix of excitement and the scent of their holiday menu. The event, a modern twist on traditional gatherings, was not just a feast but also a vibe.

The highlight of the evening was the innovative cocktails, especially the reimagined Sidecar featuring Remy Martin. This classic drink was transformed, offering a familiar yet unique taste that perfectly complemented the evening’s energy.

The food, particularly the stuffing — or dressing, depending on your vernacular — was a standout. It was flavorful, perfectly seasoned, and surprisingly sophisticated. It exemplified the culinary expertise that Kitchen + Kocktails is known for.

The vibe of the Nov. 22 event was mixy. A great DJ kept the diverse crowd jamming, and a blend of DMV-based models, media, and content creators, added to the night’s allure. It was a gathering that truly represented the spirit of Friendsgiving.

Looking Ahead: A Festive December, Catering Made Easy

Transitioning into the December holidays, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is not showing signs of slowing down. They have announced an exciting lineup of holiday offerings, starting with their Holiday Christmas Catering service in Dallas, Chicago, and D.C.

Launched Dec. 1, the catering service simplifies holiday dinners. As founder, Kelley said the company started holiday catering so that hosts can enjoy stress-free, delicious meals at home.

The menu includes an array of mouth-watering options like: Smothered Turkey Wings, Caribbean Jerk Lamb Chops and Southern Fried Chicken, along with delectable sides and desserts.

An Exclusive Cocktail Class Experience

There’s also the Holiday Cocktail Class on Dec. 5. Hosted by an expert mixologist, this event, sponsored by Don Julio, offers an immersive experience into the world of tequila. Attendees will learn the art of cocktail-making, enjoy Don Julio tequilas, and savor perfectly paired bites.

Priced at $89, the class promises an evening of learning, tasting, and celebrating. It’s not just a class; it’s an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and immerse oneself in the holiday spirit.