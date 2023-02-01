Gale V. King, a retired executive at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, has been elected the chair of the Executive Leadership Council (ELC).

The ELC, headquartered in northwest D.C., serves as a global membership organization for Black CEOs, C-Suite and senior executives, board members and leading entrepreneurs. The organization seeks to build a business leadership pipeline designed to make contributions to the marketplace and the larger world.

King succeeded Lloyd W. Brown II of Citigroup as the chair. She started her position last month.

“For more than a decade, I have been an enthusiastic advocate for The Executive Leadership Council and its stellar work in advancing Black leadership at the highest levels within global corporations and for paving the way for the next generations to come,” said King. “It is an honor to serve in this leadership role and I embrace the opportunity to partner with our members and member-affiliated companies to create lasting change and drive sustainable impact in the global community.”

Michael C. Hyter, president and CEO of The ELC, spoke highly of King.

“I have had the privilege of witnessing Gale’s leadership over several years and am delighted to welcome her as our new board chair,” Hyter said. “I am certain that we will benefit greatly from her unwavering commitment to our organization’s promise and its continued progress.”

In addition to her work at The ELC, King serves on the board of directors on several corporate boards such as AutoZone, J.B. Hunt and Unum Group.

“Gale is an exceptional leader who has provided significant insights and contributions to the AutoZone board,” said Bill Rhodes, chairman, president and CEO of AutoZone. “As chair of The ELC, I know that she and the board will be a tremendous team in advancing The ELC mission.”