The board of directors of Events DC, the District’s official convention and sports authority, named Angie M. Gates president and chief executive officer on Oct. 13 following a comprehensive national search.

Gates most recently served as the District’s director of the Office of Cable, Television, Film, Music and Entertainment.

“On behalf of Events DC’s board of directors, I am thrilled to welcome Angie M. Gates as our new president and CEO,” said Max Brown, chairman of Events DC’s board of directors. “Following a rigorous selection process by our search committee and search firm, we are confident in our decision to name Angie as Events DC’s newest leader. With decades of experience in the venue management and entertainment industries and a deep understanding of D.C., Angie will work tirelessly with staff, our customers, and other stakeholders to guide our organization through an extraordinary time in the District.”

Gates succeeds Samuel R. Thomas, who served as interim president and CEO following the resignation of Gregory A. O’Dell in March.

Gates said she looks forward to her new job.

“When I look toward the future, I’m inspired by the work of my predecessors and the commitment of the Events DC team to foster community across all eight wards and continue to bring in conventions and meetings all across the country and indeed, the work,” she said. “I will continue to further Events DC’s initiatives such as our 9th Street retail project, booking events at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Ward 8, and importantly, supporting our customers and partners who rely on us every day at the convention center.”

Gates will start her duties at Events DC on Nov. 14.