The University of Maryland announced Thursday that broadcast journalist and alumna Gayle King will deliver the 2023 commencement address on May 22.

King will address summer 2022, winter 2022 and spring 2023 graduates and other attendees of the event at SECU Stadium on the university’s College Park campus.

King has interviewed top newsmakers and delivers original reporting for “CBS Mornings” and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She serves as editor-at-large of Oprah Daily and hosts a live weekly radio show on Sirius XM, “Gayle King in the House.”

“Getting an education is a lifelong journey, and even though life’s classrooms won’t always be as nice as the ones on campus, I know that this place cultivates a love of learning and growing, just as it did for me,” she said. “And if I’m lucky, I’ll even get to go to Ledo Pizza while I’m there.”

King, a native of Chevy Chase, Maryland, graduated from the University of Maryland in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She recently received the 2023 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

“Since the early days of my presidency, it has been my privilege and priority to get to know Gayle and convey the pride her Terrapin community feels in recognition of her many accomplishments,” said university President Darryll J. Pines. “I am honored that our graduates will have the opportunity to learn from her journey, spanning from her time as a Terp to becoming an award-winning, world-renowned journalist.”