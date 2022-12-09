Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, who will the first Generation Z member of the U.S. Congress next month, said that his application for a D.C. apartment was denied because of bad credit.

The 25-year-old Florida Democrat tweeted Thursday that he found a Navy Yard apartment and went to the building’s management to apply, NPR reported. He filled out the application fee and paid the $50 application fee.

Frost said he told the building manager that his credit was not good because of debt accrued during his run for office, but that the manager replied it would not be a problem.

Nevertheless, he eventually was denied the apartment and lost the application fee.

Frost, lamenting the high cost of living for politicians on Capitol Hill who aren’t well-to-do, tweeted “this ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”

“Bad credit alone shouldn’t mean that people have problems finding a place to live,” he said.

Zillow, a housing website, said the median rent in the District is $2,600 up from $350 last year, NPR reported.

Despite the housing obstacle, Frost is not frustrated.

“In two years, my credit won’t necessarily be a huge problem,” he said. “But you know, right now it is, and so many people go through this.”

Frost said he will work on legislation to expand affordable housing and eliminate application rental fees.