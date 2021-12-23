The George Washington University says its spring semester will start off as virtual-only as it waits out the latest coronavirus surge.

The school announced Wednesday that spring classes, which start Jan. 10, aren’t expected to be in person until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.

“At this time, we plan to begin the spring semester virtually to allow for a gradual and careful in-person return to campus,” the university said in a statement, WTOP reported.

The university also changed its deadline for getting a booster from Jan. 10 to Feb. 1.

According to a GWU dashboard, 74 positive cases were reported within the school community for the week of Dec. 5-11, but that total shot up to 337 last week, WTOP reported.