Georgetown Day School’s volleyball team is quietly establishing itself as the top program in the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA). Playing in their third straight championship, the Hoppers made easy work of rival Jackson-Reed, 3-0 in the 2023 DCSAA championship at Howard University Burr Gymnasium on Friday.

The number-one seed, Jackson-Reed (22-3), which has also been a force in the sport, was also playing in their second championship in three years and fourth appearance and fourth overall since 2017. The two schools had split in their previous meetings, Jackson-Reed winning in 2021 and Georgetown Day last year.

“Experience plays a great role when you get to this level,” said Georgetown Day head coach Brandon Wiest. “Our seniors did a great job of setting the tone for us. They followed the lead of the seniors from last year and what they were able to accomplish.”

The Hoppers, who came in as the number-two seed, left little doubt as they bolted out to the early lead in the first, winning 25-11. The Tigers, who are young with mostly sophomores, appeared to have early jitters and committed several miscues during the entire match. The veteran Georgetown Day squad made them pay.

“In the pre-game and in every huddle, we talked over and over again about not letting up,” noted Weist. “Jackson-Reed is a very strong offensive team so it was important that we kept the pressure on.”

Georgetown Day got off to the early start and outscored the Tigers, 25-11 in the first set. Jackson-Reed appeared to settle down and played with more purpose early on in the second set and stayed close until the Hoppers finished with a flurry to take the 25-18.

“We didn’t show up to play and it boils down to who makes the fewest errors,” said Jackson-Reed head coach Dr. Perette Arrington, who led her team to the only DCSAA title by a DC Public school.

From there, senior setters Clara Yiu and Jocelyn Torres and outside hitter Aaliyah Howell combined to secure their second straight title with a 25-12 third set.

Yiu, the Hoppers team captain, was named the tournament MVP.