D.C.-based muralist Chris Pyrate is bringing his signature cherry blossom street art to Georgetown Park to celebrate cherry blossom season.

Photo courtesy of Albert Ting

Pyrate’s public art installation, “Georgetown was on the Journey,” will feature art displays throughout the complex from East Market Lane to Grace Street Plaza and will be on view to visitors through May.

“I look forward to contributing a public art installation to Georgetown Park. This partnership signifies how far D.C. has come with embracing artistic expression throughout the city,” said Pyrate, a visual multimedia artist from Southeast known for his signature cherry blossom art murals throughout the city.

Pyrate has previously worked with notable clients, including Grammy Award-winning musician Lupe Fiasco, Nike, and the Washington Wizards.

Read the full story on www.wibridgedc.com.