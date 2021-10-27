CoronavirusCovid-19Education

Georgetown to Hold Commencement for Class of 2020 in May

WI Web StaffOctober 27, 2021
Courtesy of Georgetown University via Twitter

Georgetown University says it will honor the 2020 graduating class with its own commencement celebration next spring.

Georgetown announced on its website Tuesday that it will hold the on-campus ceremony on May 28-29, the week after the scheduled commencement for the Class of 2022.

“To the Class of 2020… Your last semester at Georgetown was far from what you imagined the end of your Georgetown career to be,” the university said in a message posted on the site. “While 2020’s celebration may not have looked exactly like you expected when you first stepped foot at Georgetown, we are excited to welcome you and your families back to the Hilltop on May 28 and 29, 2022, to recognize all of your accomplishments and celebrate you at a commencement celebration we hope you will never forget.”

Georgetown nixed its in-person commencement last year as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, instead holding virtual ceremonies.

The school returned to an in-person ceremony this year, albeit at Nationals Park and adhering to D.C.’s public health guidance.

