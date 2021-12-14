A member of Georgetown University has tested positive for the omicron variant.

Dr. Ranit Mishori, Georgetown University’s chief public health officer, said in a letter to the university community that the member is part of the four known omicron infections in the city, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

The letter said the infected person hasn’t been on the campus since Thanksgiving, other than to take a coronavirus test, WUSA reported. Georgetown required people returning to campus after the holiday break to get tested for the coronavirus, regardless of where they spent it.

The person was fully vaccinated, asymptomatic and recently returned from domestic travel, the school said.

University officials are working with D.C.’s health department in terms of the confirmed case.

There is no indication that the omicron infection occurred on the campus. The university’s weekly positivity rate stands below 1%, WUSA reported.