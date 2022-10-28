More than 10,000 Black artists and activists have launched “I Am Fannie Lou Hamer,” a national get-out-the-vote drive designed to increase turnout in next month’s elections.

The drive, named after the late Mississippi civil and voting rights activist, includes participants such as the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, NAACP NextGen, Southern Black Girls and Women, and Black Girls Do Bike.

The naming of the drive came from the 2022 Bronze Lens-winning live-action short film “Fannie,” directed by filmmaker Christine Swanson and starring Aunianue Ellis. The GOTV drive starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET with a free virtual screening of the film and an artist talk-back.

“Ms. Fannie Lou Hamer serves as a Northstar for all of us who do freedom work,” said Abeni Bloodworth and Angela Harmon, co-founders of Chromatic Black, the collective of artists and activists behind the drive. “Let us channel Fannie’s resolve and grit in the midterm elections and cast our vote for smart and humane policy.”

For more information, go to http://www.chromaticblack.org/iamfannielouhamer.