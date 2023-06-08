As the pastor of Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, the Rev. Delman Coates says there is no such thing as a day off when he is out in the community.

“You have to always be on,” said Coates, 50, who has more than 10,000 members at his Clinton, Maryland, church. “ I was at the grocery store and I bumped into five people. I have to always be available to pour out, but one thing that is not multiplying is my body.”

From the pastors of megachurches to those who lead storefront sanctuaries, dealing with stress is an occupational hazard for many faith leaders. In the last three years COVID, racial tensions and even politics have made the pastor’s job that much harder. So how do pastors and ministers deal with stress as they preach and counsel others?

“I take one day out of the week and one month out of the year,” Coates said “I reset by cutting off technology like cell phones because social media can overwhelm the mind and the nervous system.”

Coates, 50, a single dad with four children, said he tries to create margins in his life and mini breaks. “As I get older, I realize that it is important to leave a legacy for my children.”

Minister Floyd Williamson Phd. , 67, of Silver Spring Church of Christ, said dealing with stress really depends on the person. “Some people are extroverts who enjoy being around people and some people enjoy being alone. I enjoy solitude. I like a bit of both.”

While Williamson enjoys sports, reading books and spending time with his family, one of his favorite things is reading the entire Bible every year, because it helps him stay balanced.

“I am always giving to other people but when reading the Bible, and I’m not preparing a sermon, I’m getting fed from God.”

The Rev. Henry P. Davis, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Highland Park, is known for hosting revival meetings and Easter services, but one of his favorite past-times is long distance running.

“I have run more than 30 races of 10 miles or more and I have run at least 20 marathons,” Davis said. “ When I am outside and running, I’m connecting with nature and I feel like I’m connecting to the will of God.”

The Rev. Keith Battle, the pastor of Zion Church, said, “For me, pastoring is a stress-laden job full of anxiety because of all of the pressures: Being your best all of the time out in public, people calling you with their painful problems. As a minister We don’t get calls when people get promotions, we get calls when people lose their jobs or there is a tragic death, a car accident, a suicide.”

In terms of dealing with stress, Battle said he does things that “add value,” and make a deposit to his life.

“I like writing and research. I like going shopping. I like spending time [with] and dating my wife. I love laughter and comedy. I love playing card games. I play pinochle every day online.”

“I love exercise because it helps me chemically fight off stress because of endorphins released into the brain,” Battle continued. “The other thing that helps me is prayer and spending time in God’s word.”