From Oct. 9-14 the Embassy of Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority, EventsDC, LIQUID SOUL DC and other sponsors are hosting Capital City Africa Week and Ghana Week DC. (Courtesy of the Embassy of Ghana)
From Oct. 9-14 the Embassy of Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority, EventsDC, LIQUID SOUL DC and other sponsors are hosting Capital City Africa Week and Ghana Week DC. (Courtesy of the Embassy of Ghana)

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *