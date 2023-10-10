During the week of Oct. 9, hundreds of people in D.C. are not only celebrating Ghanaian art, culture, business and tourism, but exploring the potential of economic engagement, and investment in Ghana’s health, agribusiness, digital and energy sectors.

This is all part of the inaugural Capital City Africa Week Festival and Ghana Week DC.

The Embassy of Ghana, the Ghana Tourism Authority, EventsDC, LIQUID SOUL DC, and other sponsors of Capital City Africa Week and Ghana Week DC have numerous events planned, all of which culminate in the Capital City Africa Cup, a friendly soccer match between DC United and Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC.

These events come not too long after protests broke out in Ghana in response to an economic crisis that has left the West African nation further indebted to the International Monetary Fund. Opposition leaders recently demanded the removal of Ernest Addision, governor of the Bank of Ghana, due to what they describe as fiscal mismanagement and hyperinflation.

Other events of note on Oct. 9-14 include the Ghana Business Investment Forum at Howard University’s Blackburn Auditorium and the Travel and Tours Operator Forum at the Embassy of Ghana. The Ghana Tourism Authority has also planned a forum centered on unlocking the power of sports in economic and social development.

In a statement, Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S. Hajia Alima Mahama touted Capital City Africa Week and Ghana as part of a bigger effort to bring the U.S. and Ghana together.

“This momentous occasion not only brings our vibrant Ghanaian culture to the forefront but also strengthens the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two nations,” Mahama said.

“Ghana was the first country of choice in Africa for the international initiative, dubbed ‘Obviously DC’ by the office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning & Economic Development, to develop a special strategy to promote and establish businesses and now reached an understanding of Ghana’s business ecosystem which has led to business deals in the pharmaceutical area and more,” Mahama continued. “We’re grateful to the Mayor’s office in the District of Columbia.”