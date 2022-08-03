The Police Administration in Ghana has begun a process of weeding out all miscreants in the service to restore its image and reputation. It has also cautioned recently recruited new officers to let their character, attitude and behavior reflect the principles of the police administration.

Commissioner of Police in charge of Legal and Prosecution, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, spoke at the passing out parade of 612 police recruits at the Police Training Depot at Pataase in Kumasi on July 30 – 312 male recruits and 300 female recruits.

The newly-recruited police officers, who underwent six months of comprehensive training in all aspects of police training to make them competitive to face the challenges of modern policing, served as the first batch of trainees in 2022. They join the service at a crucial moment as the administration initiates reforms to address numerous challenges including emerging crimes such as terrorism in the sub-region and changes in their modes of operation.

Group Sergeant Boakye Tieku Aduenin emerged overall best under Cadet Officer in the school and placed 9th in the National Standardized Examination, while Group Recruit Daniel Anim Oduro placed first and adjudged 4th in the National Standardized Examination among all the five training schools in Ghana.

SOURCE: GhanaWeb.com