Giant Food, a leading Mid-Atlantic grocery chain, recently announced its launch of Ben’s Chili Bowl’s world-famous chili and half-smokes available in the prepared food sections and hot bars in its District, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware stores as of June 23.

This signifies the first chili retail distribution partnership for Ben’s. Giant will offer Ben’s original and spicy half smokes, chili con carne, turkey chili and the secret chili sauce that cannot be purchased anywhere else.

“We are proud to introduce Ben’s Chili Bowl’s fan-favorite recipes and menu items into our stores, and we are sure they will be a welcomed addition for our customers,” said Ira Kress, president at Giant Food.

Ben’s co-founder Virginia Ali said Giant will be a good partner and that her late husband and co-founder Ben would be happy.

“When we first met the wonderful team at Giant, we realized that it would be a perfect fit because we share the same values, including our deep dedication to serving our community,” Ali said. “I only wish Ben was still here with us because he would be so proud.”