ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Gov. Parris Glendening announced his support Wednesday for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in a Democratic primary that features eight hopefuls.

Glendening, who also served as Prince George’s County executive between 1982 to 1994 before he took over as governor in 1995, said Moore, a former nonprofit CEO and military veteran, brings a fresh perspective and energy among a field of seven other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

“We need people who are going to step out and say, ‘Let’s build on our foundation, but look in a slightly different direction for our future,'” Glendening said at Lawyer’s Mall with the State House in the background. “I almost know all of the people running. They are good people. There’s no question about that, but we need some vision, some energy and a new direction. When I think about the vision and the changes that are needed, Wes is the person for the future.”

Glendening, 79, said Moore will bring stability in efforts to improve racial and economic diversity and in the battle against climate change.

Moore, 43, who served as CEO of the anti-poverty Robin Hood Foundation, said it will take “generational change” to not only protect resources like the Chesapeake Bay but also make the environment an economic source for the state.

His agenda for Black Marylanders includes policy proposals for the state to create a trust for low-income children, procurement opportunities for minority business enterprises and developing a first-generation homeowner assistance program.

Moore praised Glendening’s work during his time as governor (between 1995 to 2003) which included work on implementing the nation’s first state-level “smart growth” initiative to decrease urban sprawl, reduce stormwater pollution and ensure residents participate in the environmental planning process.

“When we’re talking about things like to reinforce and protecting our environment … the work we are going to do is built upon a strong foundation,” Moore said Wednesday. “It’s built off on the foundation that you laid.”

Moore offered some humor when he mentioned one of the first items he sees during visits to his in-laws’ home: a picture of his wife Dawn and Glendening. Moore’s wife worked under former Secretary of State John Willis when Glendening served as governor.

“What’s really amazing is they both look exactly the same [now],” Moore said about his wife and Glendening.

During the announcement, Moore of Baltimore City had about two dozen supporters joining him, including Del. Stephanie Smith (D-Baltimore City) and Moore’s running mate, former state Del. Aruna Miller of Montgomery County.

Other Democratic challengers announced their own endorsements this week.

On Monday, former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez received support from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has roots in Maryland. Her father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., served in the Maryland congressional delegation and as mayor of Baltimore City and her brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, also served as the city’s mayor.

On the same day of Moore’s endorsement Wednesday, former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr. received the backing of two Annapolis city council members and former a state delegate from the city. Council member Brooks Schandelmeier switched his gubernatorial endorsement to King from Democratic candidate and state Comptroller Peter Franchot, according to the campaign.

The other Democratic challengers are former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler and former President Barack Obama administration official Ashwani Jain.

Baltimore businessman Mike Rosenbaum dropped out of the race last month.

Besides Moore, two other Democrats selected their running mates as lieutenant governor and both are women.

Baker picked Montgomery County Council member Nancy Navaro, and Franchot chose former Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker, who resigned last month to focus on the gubernatorial race.

Republican candidate Del. Daniel Cox, who represents portions of Carroll and Frederick counties, also chose a woman as a running mate in Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County.

Libertarian candidate David Lashar of Annapolis also picked a woman, Christiana Logansmith, a Navy veteran who owns a commercial cleaning company in Anne Arundel County.