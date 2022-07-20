In one of Maryland’s most competitive races, Glenn Ivey maintains a lead to secure the Democratic nomination for the 4th Congressional District.

According to unofficial results as of 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, Ivey received more than 24,800 votes with 229 out of 237 precincts reporting in the district that occupies about half of Prince George’s County and a slither of Montgomery County.

“It was a tough choice but I went with Glenn Ivey,” Phyllis Wright said after she voted Tuesday, July 19 at Concord Elementary School in District Heights. She also praised his work as Prince George’s County state’s attorney when elected in 2002.

Former Rep. Donna Edwards chats with Diane Young before she casts her vote for Edwards on July 19 at the Breath of Life Seventh-day Adventist Church in Fort Washington. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

If Ivey remains in first place, he will run against one of three Republican candidates in the November general election. However, state law restricts mail-in ballots from being counted until Thursday, July 21. The deadline to certify results statewide will be July 29.

In second place stands former Rep. Donna Edwards, who held the seat from 2008 until January 2017, with nearly 17,032 votes. The other seven Democrats in the race in order of votes received stood as follows: former Del. Angela Angel (2,896 votes); Kim A. Shelton (907 votes); Tammy Allison (887 votes); Gregory Holmes (643 votes); James Levi Curtis, Jr. (457 votes); Robert McGhee (402 votes); and Matthew Fogg (400 votes).

Three Republicans on the ballot include Jeff Warner with 1,635 votes, George McDermott with 729 and Eric Loeb who received 362 votes.

The seat became open after Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Maryland) chose to run for attorney general.

Through the redistricting process this year, the district now houses the University of Maryland in College Park, Hyattsville and Greenbelt. Portions of Anne Arundel County are now in the neighboring 5th Congressional District overseen by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland).

Edwards and Ivey received most of the attention with television campaign ads that attacked their opponent’s credibility from two pro-Israel groups.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, known as AIPAC, provided more than half of Ivey’s $1.2 million campaign which included an ad that alleges Edwards’ lack of constituent services during her time in Congress.

J Street, a more liberal group that denounced the AIPAC ads, released an ad last week on behalf of Edwards that alleges Ivey’s support of AIPAC also back some Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election.

Diane Young of Fort Washington praised Ivey’s work as state’s attorney but chose Edwards because she didn’t approve of the “negative ads that really had no meaning, especially against a Black woman.”