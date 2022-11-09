With Tuesday night’s results, former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney and Capitol Hill staffer Glenn Ivey will be serving in the next Congress. His first experience in Congress was working for legendary Michigan Congressman John Conyers, who helped to found the Congressional Black Caucus. He also worked with Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle and Senator Paul Sarbanes. He served as the Prince George’s State’s Attorney from 2002 to 2010 and also served as the Chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission under Governor Paris Glendenning.

In this campaign, Ivey defeated former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, among others, in a contested primary election. In a newly-redrawn district that removed portions of Anne Arundel County and added sections of eastern Montgomery County, Ivey was able to get the endorsements of the Washington Post and numerous municipal and legislative leaders including former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, former Congressman Al Wynn, and Montgomery County’s first Black executive, Ike Leggett. Ivey was on many of the Prince George’s sample ballots and had the most consistent doorknocking operation of the congressional candidates. During Early Vote, their volunteers and supporters covered polling sites to distribute literature and sway undecided voters.

This was not his first campaign for the position. In 2012, Ivey considered a run for Congress but did not file. In 2016, Ivey faced off against former Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown and Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk in the 4th congressional primary. Ivey received 34% to Brown’s 41% in this race. In this year’s primary election, Ivey received over 50% of the vote and handily won Prince George’s County against the former Congresswoman.

In an interview, Congressman-elect Ivey said that he plans to “work hard for the people of the 4th Congressional District, working families, and the underrepresented” in Congress. He believes he would best use his abilities on the Judiciary and Financial Services Committee, given his legal background, but would be able to use past experience working in Congress regardless of committee assignment. He is particularly excited to learn from Capitol Hill veterans Kweisi Mfume and Steny Hoyer’s extensive “experience and insight” on the Hill, and to work with Committee Chairs Maxine Waters and Jerry Nadler. Constituent service and direct engagement will be pivotal in representing the needs of both Montgomery County and Prince George’s County

The next Congress will enter session on Jan. 3, 2023.

Richard D. Elliott, WI Contributing Reporter

What is your name and new title?

Glenn F. Ivey, Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District of Maryland (when elected US Representative, MD-04)

What do you aim to accomplish in the House of Representatives?

Work hard for the people of the 4th Congressional District. Help working families and those who are underrepresented in the U.S. Congress. Contribute positively to the betterment of our communities, state and country.

What do you think are your primary areas of expertise in legislating?

Judiciary and Financial Services; but having worked on Capitol Hill before, I will be able to contribute to the conversation in many areas of importance to the people of 4th Congressional District and beyond.

Do you believe earmarks will continue during your first term in Congress? What earmarks would you pursue for the 4th congressional district?

We will have to see in the new Congress how that progresses. I am open to helping foster working relationships with our local and state partners from the federal level – including funding worthy projects or programs.

Who are some members of Congress you aim to work with and learn from?

There are many people who have helped to pave the way for new arrivals to Capitol Hill. From Maryland, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Rep. Kweisi Mfume have much experience and insight into the workings of the House. Our two Senators, Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen are also stellar public servants. I look forward to working with Chair Maxine Waters and Chair Jerry Nadler on Financial Services and Judiciary, respectively, among many others.

On what committee do you want to serve, and why?

I am looking at all the possibilities right now… two that look very interesting are Financial Services and Judiciary. I worked both in the House and Senate on financial issues and believe I am well-suited to work in that realm. My stints as State’s Attorney and Assistant U.S. Attorney, as well as practicing as a private defense attorney, put me in good stead to work on the House Judiciary.

What are some of the first bills you plan to introduce and sponsor?

I am looking at several possibilities and will let you know when we file them. I would rather not reveal those possible bills at this time.

How do you plan to work with the next Governor, and what do you want to work with him on?

I will work with the next governor for Maryland by being a good federal partner. We can join forces to better the economic, environmental and equal rights landscape for the 4th Congressional District and all of Maryland.

How are you going to balance your Prince George’s and Montgomery County constituents?

Serving the people of the 4th Congressional District means listening to them and acting on their behalf to help in all the ways a member of Congress can. I plan on visiting with and listening to leaders from both regions, to people in need and those who ask for our help. We will make sure our constituent services respond to the needs of both areas of the district.

Why do you believe your campaign strategy was effective?

We worked hard to touch all the grassroots of the district. It was important to get buy-in from all the municipalities, associations and voters of the district. Addressing the needs of the constituents was vital to our outreach and eventual victory in the primary.