Global COVID Death Toll Surpasses 5M

WI Web StaffNovember 2, 2021
Courtesy of who.int

More than 5 million people globally have now died from the coronavirus, less than two years since the worldwide pandemic began.

The grim milestone was surpassed Monday. The U.S. has easily outpaced the rest of the world with roughly 747,000 deaths — nearly 147,000 more than second-place Brazil, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The U.S., Brazil, the European Union and Britain make up one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of reported coronavirus-related deaths, The Associated Press reported.

Along with the 5 million deaths, more than 247 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

