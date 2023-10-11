More than 200 people recently gathered at the Sierra Leone Muslim Jamaat in Hyattsville, Md., to attend a series on Community Safety Awareness Training.

Attendees from the local mosque had the opportunity to choose one of three days to attend the training to help raise awareness of targeted violence and terrorism prevention.

“We were glad to partner with this very engaged group, they asked important questions and encouraged us to provide more opportunities for them and other members of the community,” said Global Peace Fellowship Portfolio Director Cat Lockman. “It was ideal for us to partner with this community in Prince George’s County, Maryland that are often targeted by violence because of their religious beliefs or practices. We hope that more communities and organizations will join us in this important initiative.”

Since its launch more than a year ago, the GPF has trained nearly 2,000 persons both virtually and in person to raise awareness of targeted violence, build resilience, and strengthen community safety. Residents from across the globe participated in online training designed to enhance awareness among diverse sectors and connect them to helpful information and resources.

Strategies gained during the training provide the tools necessary to create strong communities and help participants better understand potential threats of targeted violence and terrorism toward families and youth.

“It is so important that we dwell on the issues around us; we have to nip it in the bud,” said Imam Alhaji Teslim Alghali of Sierra Leone Muslim Jamaat. “Faith-based communities have a lot to do, a role to play, and we will continue to play that role for the betterment of our society as a whole and we encourage others to host training in the future.”

The awareness campaign is funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Community organizations, educational institutions, faith groups, or other organizations interested in hosting future training should contact safercommunities@globalpeace.org or call 301-577-6876.

For more information on the GPF, go to www.globalpeace.org.