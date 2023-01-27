The Old Ebbitt Grill in downtown Washington was the setting of an appreciation dinner for former Rep. G.K. Butterfield sponsored by the Global Peace Foundation this week.

Butterfield, a Democrat who represented North Carolina in the House from 2004-2022, was praised by supporters for his advocacy on behalf of the foundation’s mission.

“Thank you, Congressman G.K. Butterfield, for your years of service and contribution to America and the global family,” said James Flynn, the foundation’s international president, as he presented the award of appreciation, a heavy metal statue emblazoned with the GPF logo.

During the dinner, GPF shared a video montage featuring Butterfield as he met with a 2017 Action for Korea delegation as they visited the District. Butterfield helped to inspire AKU leaders to resolve the division of the Korean peninsula and ultimately their homeland.

The former lawmaker also participated in the Forum on One Korea as a member of the U.S. Congressional Roundtable.

As a fighter, changemaker, and peacebuilder, he encourages North Korean next generation as they join efforts to liberate their nation,” said Alan Inman, senior adviser, GPF.

Leaving Congress at the end of 2022, Butterfield has resumed practicing law in the D.C. area. During his acceptance remarks, he said his support of the GPF continues and speculated that he may have a larger role in the future.