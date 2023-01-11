Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson announced that this will be her final year leading the school system on Jan. 5.

“My career has taken me to heights I never dreamed possible when I walked across the stage in 1986 as a Potomac High School graduate,” she announced in a departure letter to teachers last Tuesday.

Following a 2019 appointment by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Goldson has presided over PGCPS throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and while the Kirwan Commission’s recommendations for education were being crafted.

“While Dr. Goldson will be sorely missed by our community, I know that the impact she has had on our school system will continue to be felt for years to come,” said Alsobrooks upon hearing of Goldson’s decision. The selection process for her replacement plans will begin this month and plans to hire a new CEO by the time Goldson’s contract expires June 30.

The Prince George’s County Board of Education will be voting on their new Chair on January 11, as current Chair Juanita Miller’s term expires amid a trial with the State Board of Education. Lolita Walker, who won a Board of Education race last year, was elected as Vice Chair of the Board during a recent meeting while no one was elected Chair after eight votes. Shayla Adams-Stafford of Glenarden and Judy Mickens-Murray of Bowie are the two presumed candidates for Board Chair.

In a recent newsletter, PGCPS CEO Monica Goldson announced updates on six new schools as one of the school system’s successes of 2022. In October 2019, six new schools to be constructed for Prince George’s County students under a public-private partnership were announced. This is the first time in American history that school construction has been financed by a public-private partnership, also known as a P3.

A new academy for students in kindergarten through eighth grade is planned for Fort Washington and a new middle school is planned for Adelphi, along with replacement schools for Drew-Freeman, Hyattsville, and Kenmoor middle schools. Completion date is set for June of this year for all projects, and three other schools are also under construction. These new schools and renovations will add about 9,000 additional school slots by 2026, according to the school system.

Adelphi’s Cherokee Lane Elementary is the first new school to be completed. This school opened up in August, and some of the new innovations include hallway doors that can be closed remotely and sustainable materials that adhere with the county’s Climate Action Plan.

The new schools, coupled with increasing the availability of Pre-K, “bring us closer to the revitalization of PGCPS for generations to come,” said the system CEO.

Boundary changes for the school system were announced in November that will consolidate some existing schools and reduce the number of students in temporary classrooms.

As of September 30, 2022, there were 131,146 students being served by 22,000 employees across 198 total schools and centers. Of those hundreds of thousands, 52.23% of students enrolled in PGCPS are Black, and many school buildings are 50 years old or older.

PGCPS is the 18th largest school system in the country, just ahead of the School District of Philadelphia.