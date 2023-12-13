The Gonzaga Classic has become one of the premier boys’ basketball tournaments in the country. For over three decades, it has attracted some of the top teams in both the talent-laden DMV area and from across the country.

This year’s field of eight included Whitney Young (Chicago, Illinois), Bishop Ryan (Philadelphia), St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel, Maryland), St. John’s Prep (Buckeystown, Maryland), Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Maryland), Georgetown Prep (Bethesda, Maryland), Jackson-Reed (Northwest D.C.) and host-school Gonzaga.

It featured three days of top-flight basketball for students, fans and recruiters.

When it was all said and done, the number-two ranked Eagles of Gonzaga defeated upstart, number-seven ranked Jackson-Reed (formerly Woodrow Wilson High), 55-47, to take home the championship trophy. Junior guard Nyk Lewis was named tournament MVP.

Before a standing-room-only gym in Northwest, D.C., Gonzaga (5-0) jumped out to a 12-5 first-quarter start and kept the talented Tigers (4-1) playing catch up the rest of the way. Using its balanced attack, the Eagles opened a 13-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but Jackson-Reed outscored the hosts, 20-15 to get close. The quick lead, however, was not enough for the Tigers.

“They say that ‘iron sharpens iron,” said Gonzaga Head Coach Stephen Turner, who has been the highly successful head coach there since 2005 and has been with the program for almost 25 years. “Jackson-Reed has been one of the premier programs in the DMV for the past decade. For us to play in this tournament against a very, very good field helps us all. I am still receiving texts from the various coaches from the teams that participated thanking us for inviting them and how much it is going to help them this season.”

On the court, there are no losers. Each team plays three games and has a chance to place first through eighth in the tournament. For some, this tournament gives them an early test against some of the best talent in the U.S. as they prepare for conference or league play, as a number of the players are ranked among the top in the country.

But what really separates the Gonzaga Classic from other similar tournaments is the organization and mission. The event’s committee and support staff cover all aspects of what makes for a successful tournament. There is everything from the scheduling, team rosters, media coverage and overall organization of operations. Each game is streamed on YouTube and Facebook and the broadcasting crew is Gonzaga students, giving them invaluable experience.

“This was the 34th Classic and it follows the premise, ‘Great basketball supports good works,’ ” noted Turner. “All of the proceeds from this game goes to help our students help communities by working in service in the local communities as well as other cities and countries.

Akbar Waheed has a unique perspective on the Gonzaga Classic. Waheed played at Gonzaga before going on to play at Niagara University and then serving as a college assistant at such stops as Boston College and Georgetown. Waheed is currently a scout for the Brooklyn Nets.

He was in attendance to support his son, Akbar Waheed, III, one of the top players for number-10 ranked Georgetown Prep, which placed third.

“For me, it was like home when I walked into the gym,” said the former Gonzaga basketball player turned NBA scout. “I tried to help him understand the value of the experience. His grandparents used to attend the Classic to cheer and his aunt would sing the national anthem. It meant a lot having him participate in this great tournament against some of the top players and coaches. It serves as a steppingstone and allows you to come battle-tested.”