For some, it would seem like a crowning achievement, but over the course of his multi-year journey in the advocacy world, the “Resolutions 2023” event held at Eaton Hotel is just the next step for Darius Baxter in his goal to “eradicate poverty.”

Baxter, a native Washingtonian, founded GOODProjects in his senior year of college at Georgetown University.

Since then he has been able to evolve his vision based on the mission statement of: “Energizing a growing network of 4,000 plus grassroots activists, organizers and artists from across the DMV to engage at the local level in projects and initiatives to address community issues and make a material difference in the lives of low-income Black families that have suffered the effects of generational poverty.”

The millennial leader and GOODProjects Team have grown from their humble beginnings in Georgetown dorm rooms to an annual budget exceeding $1.5 million.

Even greater than their budget is their hope for the future. With that in mind, on Jan. 28 GOODProjects officially launched their “$150,000 Black Justice Fellowship for activists, artists and organizers on the front lines of advancing racial equity across greater Washington.”

According to Baxter, 10 Black Leaders representing the District, Maryland and Virginia will be selected to each receive a grant of $15,000 to support and Virginia will be selected to each receive a grant of $15,000 to support their living expenses for a year.

“They will also receive training and access to the networks necessary to scale their activism,” the CEO and co-founder of GOODProjects said.

Baxter, who lost his father to gun violence at a young age, was encouraged by his mother – who now works alongside him at GOOD Projects – to push beyond the boundaries placed on others in his position.

“I’ve always wanted to live this life of not being an exception but of being an example,” said Baxter.

Sharece Crawford, a former ANC commissioner from Congress Heights, is a supporter of Baxter’s efforts.

“I think the biggest thing is reciprocity. We live in a time where everyone all about, ‘give, give, give, give, me, me, me, me,” Crawford said. “GOODProjects are like, ‘we’ve received and we want to pour back into the people around us.'”