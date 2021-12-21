Gospel music legend John P. Kee has dropped a one-song, 16-track holiday album just in time for the season titled, “No Christmas Without You” (Kee Music Group/Tycsot).

The one-of-a-kind recording features 16 unique versions of the feel-good yuletide track which Kee wrote and produced.

Kee, a gold record-selling artist, has penned many of today’s gospel music standards including “Show Up!,” “Standing in the Need” and “Jesus is Real,” among many others.

Each of the renditions of the song bears its own distinct mark. For example, the first version will remind the listener of a “We Are the World” kind of vibe and features “The Family,” comprised of most of the artists who also perform individually on the album.

The next version features John P. Kee himself, turning in a warm, contemporary R&B-flavored track about enjoying the holiday with loved ones. Other solo versions by gospel heavyweights can be heard featuring Kim Burrell, Gene Moore and Jason Nelson.

Other contributors include R&B star, Susan Carol, who delivers an acoustic rendition while Frank McComb tickles the ivories on his version which bears a Smooth Jazz flavor. Lachardon, another R&B singer, uses the bass guitar as accompaniment for her sultry ballad.

Corvius Scott serves up a falsetto that takes the listener back to the days of the Stylistics and their lead vocalist, Russell Thompkins Jr.

Meanwhile, there’s George Leggett, who steals the show with his tenor tones, as well as Mekahla D. Smith’s, a talented soprano who employs elements of country music in an urban setting.

Stream the link at https://smarturl.it/dn4moc.