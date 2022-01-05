It could be a while before the music artists find out winners in categories like Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.

The Recording Academy and CBS Television have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards Show scheduled for Jan. 31 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” the Academy and CBS officials said in a statement Wednesday.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” the statement continued. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”