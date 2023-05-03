The Recording Academy hosted its 21st “Grammys on the Hill Advocacy Day,” known as the largest and most important legislative event for music creatives on Capitol Hill, on April 26-27. Grammy winners and nominees, along with industry leaders, met with members of Congress to discuss legislation that included the Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS), the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA), live event ticketing marketplace reform, and the Restoring Artistic Protections (RAP) Act.

From left: Thirteen-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, and Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) met during Grammys on the Hill Advocacy Day on April 27. (Courtesy Photo, Recording Academy/Paul Morigi for Getty Images)

Push for the RAP Act has taken place for the past several sessions of Congress. Leaders and artists from the Grammys and other industry organizations gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, giving voice to Reps. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) to reintroduce the RAP Act. The act aims to protect artists from the wrongful use of their lyrics against them in criminal and civil proceedings.

“The Recording Academy is here representing the collective voice of thousands of performers,” said Grammy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. “Our mission and responsibility are to protect creator’s rights and advance their interests on important music and artistic creation policies.”

Power in Numbers

A collection of industry leaders and associations joining the Grammys to advocate for creative rights included Rico Love, two-time GRAMMY® nominee and chair of the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective; Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, founder and co-chair of the Black Music Action Coalition; Fran Drescher, actress and president of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG–AFTRA); Kevin Liles, chairman and CEO of 300 Elektra Entertainment; and Tyler Coward of Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

All advocates joined forces emphasizing that the RAP Act is not just about hip-hop lyrics, but its all words and voices written and spoken by any individual.

“Our creativity brings people together from diverse experiences and backgrounds that educate and inspire the next generation of leaders,” Rep. Bowman said to supporters. “Our creativity is our humanity and our art is our air.”

SAG-AFTRA Advocates for RAP Act

Dresher indicated that SAG-AFTRA is the union and association for actors and voice artists. The association represents many of the artists that participated and spoke out for GRAMMYs on the Hill.

She said rap music is comparable to folk music because it is the music of the people.

“It’s important that everyone comes together on this,” Drescher said. “We’re talking about First Amendment rights, and we have to be highly attuned to this.”

In addition to speaking loudly about the RAP Act and other issues affecting creatives, the Recording Academy honored 13-time GRAMMY® winner Pharrell Williams, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), for their commitment to music makers and their dedication to the fight for creators’ rights.

When Williams spoke of his recognition, he questioned his worthiness for the accolades.

“There are so many others who are much more worthy than I am,” Williams said. “I am honored to be here and to have the government participate and acknowledge all the artists that are here. It’s amazing.”

A recap of statements made by the leaders and artists in support of the 21st GRAMMYs on the Hill Advocacy Day is available on Instagram @recordingacademy.