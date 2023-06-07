One Fair Wage and RAISE High Road Restaurants announced on June 1 the “Keep Restaurant Workers in Prince George’s County” grant program.

The program is designed to support minority-owned restaurants in the county, encouraging higher wages and fostering fair labor practices. In response to the increasing wage competition and the ongoing exodus of workers from the local restaurant industry, the program will award 20-30 establishments with a grant of $5,000-$7,500 each. This crucial funding is aimed at facilitating the hiring and rehiring of staff and transitioning from Maryland’s current $3.63 to a fair wage of $15 plus tips.

“The ‘Keep Restaurant Workers in Prince George’s County’ Grant Program is our strategic response to the ongoing mass exodus of workers from the restaurant industry, especially given that neighboring D.C.’s wages will soon be five times those in Prince George’s County,” said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage. “We hope to sustain local talent and ensure a resilient restaurant industry in Prince George’s County.”

To participate in the program, restaurants must commit, with support, to transition paying all staff at least $15 an hour plus tips, with support from the program, and implement equitable employment practices. To be eligible, restaurants must submit their application by June 10.

Go to highroadrestaurants.org for more information.