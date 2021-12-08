Gratitude as Stress Management
The holidays are coming, and with them can come challenges and stress. It can be hard to get around in wintry weather, afford gifts, and get enough time with friends and family.
Along with these struggles, though, the holiday season can bring comforts. You may find a little warmth in the winter by noticing the good things and people in your life. And it turns out that this awareness could be quite healthy.
Gratitude: a healthy habit
Studies suggest that appreciating what’s going well for you may enhance your well-being. Taking a little time to feel gratitude each day may:1
Making gratitude a daily habit may remind you of the good things in your life even when bad things are happening. It can help to remember that even though you have some challenges, other things are going your way.1
Take a daily 10
Here’s a way to make gratitude a regular part of your life:1
Mindfulness for More Calm
Ever hear someone say they’re going out of their mind with stress? What if there were a way to do the opposite — to become more mind–full for calm?
Mindfulness is a practice for centering on the present. Instead of following our minds on the wild rides of thinking about past troubles and future worries, we just focus on present awareness. We notice the sights, sounds, and all that we’re aware of around us. We notice our thoughts and feelings, too. And we just keep letting these thoughts and experiences go, and letting life unfold moment to moment. We don’t judge any of it.2
Living mindfully means letting go of living on autopilot. We become more aware — of our breath, our feet on the ground, our hands moving, and events around us. Studies suggest that mindfulness practices may help people:2
Try these tips often:2
Support at your fingertips
Everyone can use emotional support at some time in their lives. For AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia (DC) enrollees age 13 and older, this support can be right at your fingertips:
Both services are available at no cost to AmeriHealth Caritas DC enrollees and offer support via live text.* Questions? Call our Enrollee Services at 1-800-408-7511 (TTY 202-216-9885).
* Standard messaging and data fees may apply.
