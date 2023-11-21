Happy Thanksgiving!

Despite the trials of war, systemic racism, inflation, crime and individual stressors, the Thanksgiving season offers an opportunity for people to reflect on the people and things in their lives for which they are grateful.

With life’s challenges so often in the forefront, it’s important to be reminded of life’s blessings for which we give thanks. Try it now. Consider something or someone you’re thankful for and truly have a moment of gratitude. Personally acknowledging appreciation for the things in your life that you value, can go a long way. Perhaps health, housing, family members, a job, cuddly pets, fun friends or simply life is what you’re thankful for this holiday season.

Maybe all things aren’t going your way, but even if you can find appreciation for the smallest thing, you’ll find yourself focusing on the positive aspects of life as opposed to the negative.

If you’ve ever heard the religious saying “Hallelujah Anyhow,” or several gospel songs with the same phrase as its title, then you know that the song is about praising God despite life’s challenges. Even if you’re not at all religious I encourage you to adopt that same spirit when considering gratitude this holiday season and beyond. Instead of “Hallelujah Anyhow,” try, “Still Thankful,” even in hard times.

Remember, that first Thanksgiving was a moment to find gratitude and come together, despite the complications surrounding settlers and land before and after, and the challenges of sickness and hunger. During that fall of 1621, there was peace between the Wampanoag and Puritans, and a three-day feast to celebrate health and the bountiful harvests with the help of the Native American people.

While peace was not permanent when it came to relations with settlers and Native Americans, and though peace might not be permanent in your life, finding tiny moments of gratitude will help you remain thankful in times of trial and fight negativity with positivity.

So, try it. Even when bad news or tough moments get you down, dig deep to find a little appreciation for the gifts in your life. Say, “I’m still thankful.” It can change your whole outlook.