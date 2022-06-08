D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) on Wednesday endorsed former Bowser administration official Faith Gibson Hubbard in her bid for the council’s Ward 5 seat.

Hubbard faces former Council member Vincent Orange, Ward 5 D.C. State Board of Education member Zachary Park, advisory neighborhood commissioner Gordon Fletcher, former advisory neighborhood commissioner Kathy Henderson and political activists Art Lloyd and Gary Johnson in the June 21 Democratic primary.

Gray, who has served as the District’s mayor and council chairman, said he likes Hubbard’s passion for Ward 5.

“Faith’s commitment to her community was evident when she was advocating for improving our schools as the president of the Ward 5 Council on Education,” he said. “I appointed Faith to the Student Assignment and School Boundary Review Advisory Committee, the committee tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of D.C. Public Schools’ boundaries and student assignment process, which had not been updated in 40 years.”

Current Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie, who eschewed a reelection bid to make an ultimately invalidated run for city attorney general, has also backed Hubbard to succeed him.

Gray, who once appointed Hubbard as the Ward 5 representative on the D.C. Public Library board of trustees, said Hubbard vigorously advocated for funding the renovation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and modernizing facilities for the Lamond-Riggs and Woodbridge branches.

Gray said if Hubbard is elected, it will be historic for Ward 5.

“Let’s elect the first woman to represent Ward 5 on the council,” he said. “We have a lot to accomplish and Faith is ready to get to work.”

Hubbard exulted in Gray’s nod.

“It is such an honor to be endorsed by Council member Vincent Gray,” she said. “He is a life-long Washingtonian, who has dedicated his many decades-long career to serving young children, families, communities, and our beloved city. He is indeed a living legend. His trust and belief in me to serve our city and represent Ward 5 on the D.C. Council are affirming and inspiring. Thank you, Council member Gray, for your service and your valued endorsement.”