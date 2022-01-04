Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray (WI file photo)
Ward 7 Council member Vincent Gray (WI file photo)

D.C. Council member Vincent Gray is on the mend after a mild stroke last month but will not attend Tuesday’s council sessions.

The Ward 8 Democrat “is recovering at home,” his office said in a statement Tuesday.

“He has daily, physical therapy sessions and is doing well,” the statement said. “Gray attends to council issues and is working on behalf of the residents of Ward 7 every day.”

Gray reportedly suffered the stroke after checking himself into a hospital for bronchitis in early December. He did not attend council sessions the rest of the month as he recuperated.

