Local theater and go-go lovers alike will soon have an opportunity to see “Grease with a Side of Mumbo Sauce.” From Sept. 8-10, the play will be at the District’s historic Lincoln Theatre on U Street NW.

A go-go adaptation of the celebrated musical and movie “Grease,” “Grease with a Side of Mumbo Sauce” offers a D.C. twist on the legendary film.

“DC Black Broadway wanted to keep most of the elements of the original film, but we added some D.C. swag to make it relatable to the D.C. culture,” said Gigi Riley, who is starring as ‘Rizzy’ in the play. “Starring in this play is Emmy Award winner Frank Scooby Marshall as Disco Dan. The cast also includes many Duke Ellington alums, along with many others who have done theater and music professionally for many years, including myself.”

“I studied about 200 hours of Grease. I watched it over and over and over, and I didn’t see [any] representation of my people,” said Dr. Lovail M. Long in an interview last year, as the show was staged at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Club in August and September of 2022. “I thought it would be a good thing to do, to bring it to my folks, and to add a go-go twist.”

Tickets for “Grease with a Side of Mumbo Sauce” are available here. Tickets start at $60.

We previously covered the play; read more here.