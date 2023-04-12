The Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its business expo on April 24 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest.

The expo serves as an opportunity to meet leaders of the Hispanic business community face-to-face and establish relationships with that market and demographic. There will be over 100 exhibitors showing their wares and services. Plus, there will be business workshops ranging from how to market to Hispanics to federal procurement opportunities.

For more information, contact the chamber at info@gwhcc.org or call 202-728-0352.